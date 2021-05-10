Graduate's Name: Johnna Hamblin

School: Wellston

Accomplishments: Graduating High School and overcoming many obstacles!

Future Plans: Shawnee State University....Early Childhood Education

Extracurriculars: Art Club, Yearbook Committee

Grandparents' Names: Martha and James Hamblin

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments