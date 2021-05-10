Graduate's Name: Zachary Jeffries
School: Wellston High School
Accomplishments: Zachary has been a upstanding student Maintaining a 3.8 GPA will also holding down a job working six days a week
Future Plans: Zachary plans to go to Shawnee University in the fall
Extracurriculars: He played on the bowling team on the ninth 10th and 11th grade as a senior he decided to get a job and he’s loving it and is proud of himself
Parents' Names: Laura Jeffries-Woffenden and Brian Woffenden
