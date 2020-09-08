Kerrigan Ward

Vinton County’s Kerrigan Ward currently leads the area with 140 digs through six games as the Vikings currently sit at 5-1 on the season.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Season volleyball stats through September 7

Kills:

1). Sadie Henry – Wellston: 73

1). Lacy Ward – VC: 73

3). Sydney Smith – VC: 58

4). Kloe Zink – Jackson: 51

5). Zoey Kiefer – VC: 40

Aces:

1). Cameron Zinn – VC: 22

2). Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 18

3). Sadie Henry – Wellston: 13

4). Sydney Smith – VC: 12

5). Kailey Adkins – Oak Hill: 11

5). Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 11

5). Brinley Patton – Wellston: 11

Digs:

1). Kerrigan Ward – VC: 140

2). Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 76

3). Cameron Zinn – VC: 62

4). Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 45

5). Lacy Ward – VC: 40

Assists:

1). Cameron Zinn – VC: 154

2). Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 62

3). Halle Hughes – Jackson: 59

4). Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 56

5). Brinley Patton – Wellston: 48

Blocks:

1). Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 18

2). Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 15

3). Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 10

4). Kyla Simmonds – Oak Hill: 8

5). Zoey Kiefer – VC: 7

