Season volleyball stats through September 7
Kills:
1). Sadie Henry – Wellston: 73
1). Lacy Ward – VC: 73
3). Sydney Smith – VC: 58
4). Kloe Zink – Jackson: 51
5). Zoey Kiefer – VC: 40
Aces:
1). Cameron Zinn – VC: 22
2). Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 18
3). Sadie Henry – Wellston: 13
4). Sydney Smith – VC: 12
5). Kailey Adkins – Oak Hill: 11
5). Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 11
5). Brinley Patton – Wellston: 11
Digs:
1). Kerrigan Ward – VC: 140
2). Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 76
3). Cameron Zinn – VC: 62
4). Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 45
5). Lacy Ward – VC: 40
Assists:
1). Cameron Zinn – VC: 154
2). Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 62
3). Halle Hughes – Jackson: 59
4). Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 56
5). Brinley Patton – Wellston: 48
Blocks:
1). Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 18
2). Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 15
3). Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 10
4). Kyla Simmonds – Oak Hill: 8
5). Zoey Kiefer – VC: 7
