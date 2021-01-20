The Vinton County Commissioners are currently working on a Water Master Plan to document the options for residents to receive water who don't already have access.

There are two options to give feedback, by completing a survey here or by emailing the Vinton County Development Department at dev.dept@vintonco.com.

If issues arise for either of the previous options, the department can be reached at 740-596-3529.

