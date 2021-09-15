The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Vinton County.
State Route 677 culvert replacement project: One lane of State Route 677 is closed between U.S. 50 and Infirmary Road (Township Road 14) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. The estimated completion is Sept. 30, 2021.
State Route 32 bridge repair: A bridge repair project begins on Sept. 27 on State Route 32, between Thompsonville Road (County Road 10) and State Route 160. Single lane closures will be in place. The estimated completion is Oct. 8, 2021
