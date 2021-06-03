WELLSTON — Wellston Main Street would like to invite all area clubs and organizations to be a part of this year’s “Celebration of Our Nation” parade on Saturday, July 3. Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
2021 “Celebration of Our Nation” Parade Guidelines:
1. All parade units must perform a forward motion, no stops, pauses, or back steps.
2. Nothing is to be thrown from any parade unit. A walker passing out items is permissible.
3. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted in the parade or line-up area. Violators will be prosecuted.
4. All floats must have at least one 5 lb. ABC fire extinguisher, easily accessible by the driver.
5. Floats with riders must have at least two adults walking with it, one for each side.
6. Parade line-up will be at the former Wellston High School lot on Pennsylvania Ave at 5 p.m.
Please email or mail the following registration form to:
Wellston Main Street
Celebration of Our Nation Parade
220 Cedar Street
Wellston, OH 45692
If you would like to be a part of the biggest celebration yet, fill out the parade form and return by June 25, 2021.
