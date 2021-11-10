The Rotary Club of Wellston was recognized for their work in the local community by Rotary International’s District 6690. The local club was honored during a larger event hosted by Past District Governor Steven L. Heiser for “Engagement through Service” for their continued commitment to community service in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wellston Rotary meets on Wednesdays at the Wellston Depot.
Steven Heiser of Upper Arlington, who served as District Governor in 2020-2021 remarked, “Our communities depend on strong, vibrant Rotary Clubs and our clubs depend on members supporting one another and championing the cause.”
Rotary International is a world-wide organization that brings together service-minded community leaders to work on projects and initiatives that support the people around them. Learn more at www.rotary.org.
