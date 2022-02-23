ZALESKI – Zaleski Village Council discussed raising water and sewer rates and appointed a new member to council during its meeting Monday evening.
Newly appointed Council member Doris “Dot” Harris was sworn in to council by council president Tosa Broome. Harris will fill in for council membe Barbara Deal who passed away on Jan. 26.
Harris said she’s happy that the council approved her appointment.
Later during the meeting, the council discussed raising water and sewer rates for the village. Currently, the village spends about $44,000 a year to repay a rural development loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helped fund a water expansion project, a loan that is repaid through water collections.
The village council hopes to either extend the loan repayment period to pay less each year or to get a portion of the loan forgiven.
“The state auditor said if we can’t make bills and we can’t pay payroll, then we become in fiscal emergency, and they do come in,” said Tosa Broome, council president.
The council discussed potentially raising the base sewer rate by $20 and bumping the base water rate by $5, though the council will hold several meetings to discuss the increase. Though several members expressed concern over the added financial strain on Zaleski residents, the council agreed that raising rates is a necessary measure to prevent the village from becoming insolvent.
“We’ve got to do something when we’re operating in the red in our sewer department,” Broome said Tuesday. “We haven’t raised rates for years, and you just cannot operate like that when there’s expenses going out.”
The council’s finance committee intends to meet in the coming days to further discuss cost cutting measures.
Though the council anticipated his resignation to take place Monday evening, Zaleski Mayor Mike Amerine did not attend the meeting. Amerine previously told The Courier that he had planned to turn in his resignation letter to council at a future council meeting, and both Broome and Amerine have had several conversations about his planned resignation.
In an interview Tuesday, Amerine said he did not attend Monday’s meeting because he was in Florida on vacation. He said he had asked his wife to hand his resignation papers to village Fiscal Officer Melissa Thomas, though Thomas said she never received the papers.
Thomas recounted on Tuesday that Amerine had attended a meeting several weeks ago with his resignation papers in hand, but said that Amerine decided not to turn them in that day, opting instead to resign during a regular council meeting.
She added that she has not had any contact with Amerine’s wife concerning his planned resignation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Broome thanked Thomas and the rest of the village council for their hard work.
Zaleski Council will hold a special meeting March 7 at 7 p.m. at the village town hall. The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 21 at 7 p.m.
